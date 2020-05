Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 09:44 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Semporna MP Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal's proposed motion of confidence for Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Parliament on May 18 has been rejected by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/05/07/dewan-rakyat-speaker-rejects-shafie039s-proposed-motion-of-confidence-for-dr-m