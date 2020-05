Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:03 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 6) the coronavirus pandemic has been worse for the United States than Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and renewed his criticism of China, saying the outbreak should have been stopped there. As Germany unveiled plans for a return to near-normality ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-covid-19-coronavirus-crisis-worse-pearl-harbor-12710428