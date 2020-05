Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:13 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: Astronomers have spotted the closest black hole to Earth ever discovered and are surprised about its living arrangements - residing harmoniously with two stars in a remarkable celestial marriage that may end in a nasty breakup. The black hole, at least 4.2 times the mass of the sun, is ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/closest-black-hole-earth-resides-two-stars-12710566