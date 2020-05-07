San Francisco police chief bans 'thin blue line' coronavirus masks after social media outrage

Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 01:10 Hits: 4

Masks with a black and white American flag and a horizontal blue stripe, a symbol most recently associated with the pro-police Blue Lives Matter movement (a response to the Black Lives Matter movement), are a no-go for police officers according to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, as reported by the Associated Press. Though police have technically used the symbol for decades to honor fallen officers, the new, common, and divisive association with the Blue Lives Matter movement is a strong one that understandably makes many people uncomfortable.

Instead of these blue line masks, which were reportedly ordered and passed out by the San Francisco police union, officers will wear neutral masks. According to local outlet KTVU, as soon as neutral masks are available the blue line ones will not be allowed.

How did this all come up? A May Day protest that went viral on Twitter.

Have officers already worn the blue line masks? Yup. Some officers sent to patrol at a May Day protest apparently wore the blue line masks, which unsurprisingly was captured on social media. These blue line masks also bore the logo for the San Francisco Police Officers Association (POA). As retired civil rights attorney John Crew told the San Francisco Chronicle, that makes a significant difference in this sort of situation.

“The thin blue line is a political symbol,” he told the publication. “And it’s a POA-branded mask. It’s like wearing a political button.” Why does the political button similarity matter? Officers aren’t allowed to express political opinions when in uniform, according to policy.

As Tony Montoya, president of the POA, expressed to the Chronicle, the blue line symbol “represents law enforcement’s separation of order and chaos.”

In a statement, Scott said in part: “The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect for all, and in consideration of concerns some community members have expressed that 'thin blue line' symbolism on some of our officers' face masks may be perceived as divisive or disrespectful, we are taking steps with our officers and the Police Officers Association to provide alternative, neutral personal protective equipment.”

The May Day protest in question took place in the Castro District of San Francisco over housing rights, something that is always important, but is especially so given the enormous risk homeless people are at during this pandemic. Officers present were photographed wearing the masks, and the images quickly went viral online.

Obviously, police officers, as well as all essential workers, should have face coverings provided to them during the pandemic. Still, neutral masks are without a doubt the appropriate way to go. Especially given that some communities of color are wary of wearing masks now as they have long been used as opportunities to target and harass people of color. For example, several Black men recently came forward saying they were profiled in a store while wearing the masks. And many are already concerned about white privilege impacting the way police respond to protests, much less people gathering in groups to socialize. For example, additional police presence to enforce things like social distancing may actually be dangerous for communities of color.

Here is a clip of local coverage of the incident.

