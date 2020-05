Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 20:04 Hits: 3

An opinion poll by Russia’s independent Levada Center polling agency has found that President Vladimir Putin's approval rating has declined to its lowest level since he was prime minister in 1999.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/polls-show-support-for-putin-slipping-as-backing-for-constitutional-reform-rises/30597913.html