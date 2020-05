Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 22:12 Hits: 3

U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad will try to advance a sluggish Afghan peace process on a trip to Qatar, India, and Pakistan, the State Department said on May 6.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/afghanistan-taliban-us-pakistan-india/30597949.html