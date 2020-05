Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 00:51 Hits: 6

As Republican governors move to reopen businesses in their states before it’s safe to do so, they’re risking certain people’s lives more than others. Workers in restaurants and retail stores, among…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/the-gops-rush-to-reopen-states-is-a-disaster-for-terrified-workers/