Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 06:27 Hits: 6

A group of lawmakers from Angela Merkel's ruling conservative bloc have called for an immediate end to checks at Germany's borders. In China, Beijing residents can now travel, but only if they use a health app.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-reopen-borders-now-german-politicians-demand/a-53355994?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf