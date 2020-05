Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 06:10 Hits: 4

Two weeks of coronavirus shutdown were enough to hit Air France-KLM with an 815 million-euro ($880 million) first-quarter operating loss, the airline group said on Thursday - predicting demand could take "several years" to recover.

