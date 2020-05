Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 08:30 Hits: 6

Cardinal George Pell was aware of child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in Australia as far back as the 1970s and failed to seek the removal of accused priests, according to parts of a top-level inquiry released Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/catholic-church-cardinal-pell-sex-abuse-australia-12711124