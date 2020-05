Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 14:51 Hits: 4

Like other authoritarian leaders around the world, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has deployed the tools of the digital age to undermine his country's democratic institutions and sow social division. Now that COVID-19 has brought Brazil to the brink of a new disaster, the costs of corrupt populism are becoming clear.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/brazil-bolsonaro-vs-civil-society-covid19-by-ilona-szabo-2020-05