Category: World Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 06:44 Hits: 6

Questions on how to weigh the health and economic risks of COVID-19 lockdown measures are now the subjects of endless debate. In this episode of "CoronaNomics," PS contributor Diane Coyle of Cambridge University, former UK Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell, The Independent's Ben Chu, and Lizzie Burden of the Daily Telegraph discuss how policymakers and the public should be thinking about the problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/videos/calculating-an-exit-strategy