As Trump Claims Fantastic Job on COVID, Reporter Laurie Garrett Warns Pandemic May Last 36+ Months

As President Trump starts to reopen the country, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett predicts the pandemic will last at least 36 months. Meanwhile, a top government vaccine specialist says he was forced from his job after he resisted the administration’s promotion of untested treatments for COVID-19. Garrett predicted the pandemic. In an extended interview, she discusses what’s next.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/5/6/laurie_garrett_coronavirus_prediction_36_months

