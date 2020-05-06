As Trump Claims Fantastic Job on COVID, Reporter Laurie Garrett Warns Pandemic May Last 36+ Months

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 12:18 Hits: 4

As President Trump starts to reopen the country, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett predicts the pandemic will last at least 36 months. Meanwhile, a top government vaccine specialist says he was forced from his job after he resisted the administration’s promotion of untested treatments for COVID-19. Garrett predicted the pandemic. In an extended interview, she discusses what’s next.

