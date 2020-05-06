U.S. Mercenaries Captured in Venezuela After Failed Coup Attempt Compared to a Bad Rambo Movie

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 12:49 Hits: 5

We look at an incredible story unfolding in Venezuela of a failed coup attempt. Did a former Green Beret mastermind it? Two Americans have been arrested in Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro claims the U.S. was behind the plot. “It looks like a bad Rambo movie, or a really bad telenovela,” says Miguel Tinker Salas, author of “The Enduring Legacy: Oil, Culture, and Society in Venezuela.” He notes that “the U.S. is seeking regime change … and the consequences for Venezuela could be very dire going forward.”

