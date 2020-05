Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 07:52 Hits: 2

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said the Taliban is not living up to its commitments as militant violence is increasingly threatening a fragile deal signed with Washington this year.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/u-s-says-taliban-not-living-up-to-commitments/30595554.html