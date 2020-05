Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:57 Hits: 3

The wife of a member of the opposition Popular Front Of Azerbaijan (AXCP) says she has not been able to meet her spouse for more than a month after he was forcibly placed in a psychiatric clinic following his criticism of the country's leadership.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijan-humbatov-activist-wife-visit-psychiatric-clinic-says-she-cannot-meet-him/30595814.html