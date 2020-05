Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 01:07 Hits: 2

Some of the largest companies in the U.S. have¬†rewarded their shareholders¬†amid the coronavirus pandemic after firing thousands of employees. Companies like heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar, denim-maker Levi Strauss, toolmaker Stanley…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/top-us-companies-lay-off-thousands-of-workers-while-rewarding-shareholders/