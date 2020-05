Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:13 Hits: 3

In 2015, 150 people died when a Lufthansa plane crashed into the French Alps. Relatives are seeking more compensation and to find who was responsible for the medical supervision of the 'unfit to work' co-pilot.

