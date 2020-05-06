The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Covid-19: Doctor speaks out about Iran's handling of pandemic

We continue our coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East. Iran is one of the worst-hit countries in the region – authorities there have reported more than 6,000 deaths. But observers and health experts say the numbers are in reality much higher. After weighing up economic risks against health ones, the country's leadership decided to reopen businesses in late April, followed by schools and mosques. We speak to a doctor from Tehran, who has been on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19. He has asked for his identity to be concealed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200506-covid-19-doctor-condemns-iran-s-handling-of-pandemic

