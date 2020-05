Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 08:34 Hits: 3

The mayor of Manaus, the biggest city in the Amazon rainforest region, asked world leaders Tuesday for help fighting the novel coronavirus, which has brought his city's health system to the brink of collapse.

