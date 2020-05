Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:04 Hits: 3

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to secure enough parliamentary votes on Wednesday to extend a state of emergency for two more weeks as the country exits a lockdown imposed to control one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks.

