Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:16 Hits: 3

Immunity to the novel coronavirus is building up very slowly in the Czech Republic and likely does not cover more than 4-5per cent of the population, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/czech-population-s-coronavirus-immunity-slow-to-build-study-12707070