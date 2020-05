Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 09:35 Hits: 3

MADRID: Just a few months ago, coronavirus floated around unnoticed in the hospital near Madrid where Cristina Cadenas worked as nurse in the orthopaedics department. Staff wore no special protection in late February as it was considered a safe area. But one patient was already infected without ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spanish-nurse-returns-to-frontline-after-bout-with-covid-19-12707698