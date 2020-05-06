CNN sends Trump campaign cease and desist demand after campaign dishonestly edits network footage

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 02:40 Hits: 3

Donald Trump and his campaign have been ramping up the lawsuits against the press these last few months because Donald Trump is an authoritarian-minded narcissistic idiot contemptuous of the very notion that somebody out there in the great wide world might dare to make him sad by reporting his own bumbling incompetence.

Now CNN's parent company is returning the favor with legal action of their own: a cease and desist demand to Trump's ever-crooked reelection campaign after the campaign spliced together James O'Keefe propaganda-style CNN footage to make it look like the network’s host were praising the idiot manchild.

As reported by CNN itself, the footage used is of host Wolf Blitzer asking commentator Dr. Sanjay Gupta whether "it is accurate" to say that without the "stay-at-home orders, the social distancing orders" that the United States could be facing two million deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Donald Trump is an idiot crook who only hires other idiot crooks, the campaign spliced that in its ad footage to cut out the "stay at home" and "social distancing orders" part, instead putting up footage promoting Trump's much-vaunted "travel ban" between the U.S. and China to mask the erased portion of Blitzer's question. The ad therefore implies that Blitzer and Gupta were claiming that Trump's weak restrictions on Chinese travel were saving "two million" people, which is garbage-based lying propaganda of the sort that the United States would have sanctioned foreign governments for back when the Republican Party was not made up entirely of Nazis.

CNN is demanding the ad be withdrawn for brazenly lying about the content of their own network. The campaign is responding by burping out some nonsense from some campaign crapweasel defending the edits based on Screw You, That's Why.

If it isn't clear by now, nobody in the nation should feel the slightest compulsion to treat Donald Trump, anyone who associates with Donald Trump, anyone who advocates for Donald Trump, or anyone who belongs to the same political party as Donald Trump with anything less than blazing, red-hot contempt. Trump is killing thousands of Americans every day, many times over what the now-dead Osama bin Laden's acolytes ever managed, by pissing away every last opportunity to prevent that disaster. Trump's campaign and White House, in the meantime, are crafting overt propaganda to be disseminated to Americans in an effort to lie about Trump's actions and their effects. Having further patience for any of Trump's malevolent crookedness should be considered an unforgivable sin.

The White House will need to be burned down after this. No other president ought to tolerate living and working in the same building as Donald and his treason-toadies.

