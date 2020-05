Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 14:59 Hits: 3

The World Health Organization is pushing back against evidence-free claims by U.S. President Donald Trump and other top White House officials that the coronavirus emerged from a government research laboratory…

