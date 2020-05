Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 14:56 Hits: 6

The end of World War II was followed by an ideological battle over guilt and responsibility. West Germany was slower to face the challenge than communist East Germany with its state policy of anti-fascism.

