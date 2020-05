Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 11:42 Hits: 6

French supermarkets have promised to put millions of masks on sale to protect against Covid-19. Some health professionals are asking for an explanation about these deliveries after weeks of shortages and rationing.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200505-covid-19-sale-of-masks-in-french-supermarkets-sparks-controversy