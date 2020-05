Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:31 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday will travel far beyond the Washington area for the first time in weeks to visit Arizona, one of dozens of U.S. states that is partially lifting its shutdown of businesses to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

