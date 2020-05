Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 14:25 Hits: 4

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will consider evidence provided by scientists at a review on Thursday (May 7) before taking any decision on the next steps against the coronavirus outbreak, his spokesman said on Tuesday. Britain must review the measures put in place six weeks ago in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-to-consider-evidence-before-deciding-on-coronavirus-next-steps-12704834