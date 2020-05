Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:20 Hits: 5

LONDON: The body representing global airlines came out against leaving middle seats empty on aircraft on Tuesday (May 5), as debate intensifies over how to get airlines flying while respecting social-distancing rules in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Brian Pearce, chief economist at the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-flights-travel-wear-face-masks-middle-seat-empty-iata-12704718