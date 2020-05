Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 15:15 Hits: 5

The stadiums are empty of fans, but professional baseball begins in South Korea after weeks of delay due to the coronavirus. The world will be watching the effectiveness of safety measures.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2020/0505/With-a-crack-of-the-bat-baseball-returns-in-South-Korea?icid=rss