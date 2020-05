Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:07 Hits: 2

The New York Times has won a Pulitzer Prize in the international reporting category for what the judges called a series of “enthralling stories, reported at great risk,” about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/new-york-times-wins-pulitzer-for-putin-coverage-that-moscow-calls-fabrications-/30593587.html