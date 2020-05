Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 06:28 Hits: 2

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway connecting the Kashmir valley to the outside world is one of the most treacherous roads in South Asia. In 2019, more people died on the highway than in Kashmir's regional conflict.

