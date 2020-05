Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 02:33 Hits: 2

The New York Times picked up the most awards as the 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced virtually on Monday owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200505-the-new-york-times-anchorage-daily-news-and-propublica-win-pulitzer-prizes