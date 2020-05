Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:41 Hits: 3

HONG KONG: Equities and crude rallied on Tuesday (May 5) as investors cheered a further easing of lockdowns in some countries, which offset a brewing row between the US and China that some fear could see them renew their trade war.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/regional/2020/05/05/stocks-and-oil-advance-as-countries-begin-to-slowly-reopen