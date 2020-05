Category: World Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:11 Hits: 3

MADRID: Unemployment in Spain rose again in April, pushing the number of people depending on benefits to a record 5.2 million as one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns brought the economy to a halt. The number of people in Spain registering as jobless rose by 7.97 per cent in April ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spain-jobless-rate-slows-record-claim-unemployment-covid-19-12703906