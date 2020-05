Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Monday stood by a plan to begin easing the country's coronavirus lockdown May 11 despite concerns the government is moving too fast to reopen schools as well as doubts over the availability of face masks.

