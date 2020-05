Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 18:43 Hits: 3

Seniors are wary of paying for college without knowing what fall will look like – leading to uncertainty about their future, and that of U.S. colleges.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Education/2020/0504/College-amid-coronavirus-high-school-seniors-wary-of-paying-for-Zoom-U?icid=rss