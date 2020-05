Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 15:31 Hits: 5

Georgia's Maritime Transport Agency says pirates have attacked a Panamanian-flagged ship off the coast of Nigeria and abducted 10 sailors, including nine Georgians.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/nine-georgians-seized-by-pirates-off-nigerian-coast/30592297.html