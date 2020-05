Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 15:40 Hits: 5

Iran has criticized what it calls the "illegitimate" efforts by the United States to prolong the UN Security Council arms embargo on Tehran and said it would react to them with "proportionate" measures.

