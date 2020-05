Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 14:37 Hits: 3

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump conservative group whose aim is to derail the president’s reelection campaign, has unleashed a devastating new ad that aims to be the mirror image of…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/05/mourning-in-america-gop-group-unveils-devastating-ad-hitting-trump-for-making-us-weaker-sicker-poorer/