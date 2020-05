Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 14:16 Hits: 4

Tanzanian President John Magufuli's latest attack on the country's laboratory technicians will further hamper efforts to fight COVID-19 if he is not reined in, writes DW's Isaac Mugabi. It's time for the region to act.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-magufuli-s-covid-19-apathy-is-a-recipe-for-disaster/a-53327883?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf