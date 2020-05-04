The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

France under lockdown: Staying in shape and Paris sightseeing, with a difference

In this week's French Connections, Florence Villeminot and Genie Godula continue to explore how the French are coping with life in lockdown. How are people staying in shape? Surprising as it may be, according to a study, the French haven't gained as much weight as you would think. Another perhaps surprising fact: the sale of alcohol has actually gone down. Meanwhile, what does Paris look like under lockdown? Join Flo as she takes you sightseeing around the capital like you've never seen it before.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200504-french-connections-france-under-lockdown-staying-in-shape-and-sightseeing-with-a-difference

