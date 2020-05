Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 14:42 Hits: 4

France's labour ministry on Monday refused a request by Amazon for emergency funds to pay its employees during the coronavirus crisis, after the retail giant shut its warehouses over a French court ruling ordering the company to deliver only essential goods until its health protocols were revised.

