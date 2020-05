Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 13:26 Hits: 4

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-pompeo-covid-19-insane-lab-origin-theory-12701458