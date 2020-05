Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 15:39 Hits: 6

Coronavirus rebate? Students at more than 25 U.S. colleges and universities have filed lawsuits to recover tuition money, citing that online classes are poor substitutes for classroom learning.

