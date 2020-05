Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 15:54 Hits: 7

The government partnered with a local pharmaceutical company to track outbreaks across the island. Over six weeks, Iceland tested more than 13% of the population – the biggest percentage of any country in the world – and has started to reopen businesses.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2020/0504/How-teamwork-and-early-testing-helped-Iceland-tame-COVID-19?icid=rss