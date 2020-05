Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 13:39 Hits: 4

The United States is not limiting COVID-19 infections enough to avoid a serious second wave of the pandemic later this year. As communities reopen and behavior patterns loosen still further, the country will be forced to face the consequences of its insufficient action to date.

