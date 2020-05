Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 13:45 Hits: 4

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group of Republicans that includes George Conway—the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway—Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and others, has a new ad out and it’s brutal. And spot-on:

“Mourning in America” is a play on the famous "Morning in America" campaign from then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan in 1984. So doubly brutal.

