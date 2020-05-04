History made as Supreme Court holds first-ever teleconference arguments

Category: World Published on Monday, 04 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 8

This happened Monday morning:

Except the part about Justice Clarence Thomas listening in on speaker phone. He shocked the entire legal community and nearly broke Twitter when he asked questions. Seriously. He made headlines by actually talking. Anyway, the court is catching up on arguments postponed from the past two months, and for the first time is conducting arguments remotely, on a live feed available to the media.

That’s all brand-new. Not only has the court never allowed cameras in the courtroom, it “has never allowed simultaneous audio broadcasts and only rarely even allows tapes of its hearings to be released the same day.”

Monday’s session was arguments over whether Booking.com can trademark that name, with the “.com” part, the universally used domain for commerce included in the trademark. Thomas’s question was “Could Booking acquire an 800 number that’s a vanity number 1-800-Booking, for example, that is similar to 1-800-Plumbing, which is a registered mark?” And he had a follow up, breaking Twitter all over again.

The Supreme Court will be hearing 10 cases over the next six days, with the audio available live, including whether Donald Trump can keep his financial records shielded from congressional investigators.

